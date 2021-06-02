Throwback: Vijay Deverakonda is a forever heartthrob and his first million dollar Instagram photo is a proof

Rowdy star Vijay Deverakonda's first picture on the photo sharing application received tremendous attention.

One can never deny the fact that Tollywood’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda has got a different and eye-grabbing dressing sense. He is among a few actors in the industry who experiments with different styles. His huge fan-base multiplied after he created an Instagram profile. His first picture on the photo sharing application received a tremendous attention. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Yes, I'm here!” One can see the Rowdy Star in his quirky style with a formal pink suit and a pair of sneakers.

Vijay Deverakonda made the heads turn with his gym appearances last month. It is anticipated that he has left no stones unturned to keep himself ready for his role in the upcoming film Liger. It was announced recently by the makers that they have roped in Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long for the film. Liger stars Bollywood's actress Ananya Panday and it will release this year on September 9.

The first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda for the film was shared on January 18. The poster had face of a Liger behind Deverakonda. Sharing it, the Geetha Govindham actor wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)." Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first Bollywood film and it will mark Ananya Panday’s first Tollywood film.

