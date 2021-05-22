Throwback: Vijay Deverakonda gets his fan wish as he spends time with Mahesh Babu on the sets of ‘Maharishi’

Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his fan wish upon spending time with Superstar Mahesh Babu by visiting him on the sets of blockbuster ‘Maharishi’.

Vijay Deverakonda is the rank outsider in Telugu cinema which is mostly a family-run business. Upon becoming a huge star Vijay has always expanded his reach more than the grab. He has delivered a cult film in ‘Arjun Reddy’ and a blockbuster with ‘Geetha Govindam’. Lately, he will be making his pure pan-India debut with ‘Liger’ also branching out in the Hindi speaking belt. But there was a special day in his life about which a usually reserved Vijay posted on social media, he met the prince of Telugu cinema Mahesh Babu. Mahesh’s stardom is not limited by any demographic but he has probably delivered more blockbusters in Telugu than any of his contemporaries.

Despite being a star himself, Vijay made a wonderful gesture of fulfilling his childhood wish and went to visit Mahesh on the sets of ‘Maharishi’ which ended up becoming a box office blockbuster. Vijay, Mahesh, and director Vamshi Paidipally posed for a picture. The aura of the picture is such that all the workers behind the three of them also got froze at that moment just looking at them and taking solace at the moment. Vijay wrote the nicest caption, “Mahesshhhh sir and Vamsi anna. Onset #Maharishi from fighting for his movie tickets to chilling with the man on his set discussing about your work. Full love:).”

Mahesh Babu had recently delivered a blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru and currently, he is working on his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Vijay on the other hand has had a bit of tough luck at the box office with flops like Nota and World Famous Lover. Dear Comrade did average business but got immense critical appreciation. His next film Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh, who made Mahesh a superstar with Pokiri and Businessman will release on 9 September.

Credits :Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

