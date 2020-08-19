  1. Home
THROWBACK: Vijay Deverakonda as the ultimate lover boy from World Famous Lover will melt your hearts

The still from the Kranthi Madhav film sees Vijay Deverakonda and Raashi Khanna in a romantic mood. The film saw Vijay playing the ultimate lover boy.
The throwback still of Vijay Deverakonda and Raashi Khanna from the romance drama titled World Famous Lover will leave the fans feeling mesmerised. The still from the Kranthi Madhav film sees Vijay Deverakonda and Raashi Khanna in a romantic mood. The film saw Vijay playing the ultimate lover boy. The love saga World Famous Lover featured Vijay Deverakonda opposite four leading ladies. Apart from Raashi Khanna the film also featured actors, Aishwarya Rajessh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa.

The throwback still from the film surely brings back fond memories of the film. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as the lead star in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. The film will also feature the stunning diva Ananya Panday in the lead. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. The lead actor has a lot of expectations from this film as his previous flick did not perform that well at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Fighter. Some time back, pictures from the sets of the film in Mumbai had gone viral on social media. The pictures saw the lead actors of the film looking sleek as they were riding a bike. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are eagerly waiting for his film to hit the big screen.

