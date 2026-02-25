Throwback: Vijay Deverakonda’s parents spoke about their one condition for to-be-daughter-in-law Rashmika Mandanna

Excitement around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding continues to build after the couple officially confirmed their February 26 nuptials. The couple is happy with the term Virosh that fans coined for them, and have named their marriage ceremony as “The Wedding of Virosh.” As celebrations inch closer, admirers have been revisiting old interviews, photos, and videos that trace their journey from co-stars to life partners. Among the most talked-about resurfaced clips is one featuring Vijay’s parents, whose heartfelt words about their future daughter-in-law have struck a chord online.



Vijay Deverakonda's parents on their condition for to-be daughter-in-law



In 2018, during the success meet of Geetha Govindam, the host asked Vijay’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, about their expectations for their son’s marriage. Madhavi shared that she wished for someone who would genuinely love and care for Vijay and understand the demanding nature of his profession in the film industry. Echoing her sentiments, Govardhan Rao said that he wanted his son to marry the person of his choice, irrespective of caste or religion. He added that he would be happy if Vijay married an Indian, preferably a South Indian. Vijay, present at the event, had lightened the moment by reiterating his belief in love marriage, joking that while the choice would be his, his parents would also need to adore the girl.

Over the years, fans closely followed Vijay and Rashmika’s bond, strengthened through films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. During promotions for The Girlfriend, Rashmika hinted at having a partner who helped her heal from past pain, sparking speculation that she was referring to Vijay. Reports later suggested the couple got engaged privately in Hyderabad last October, long before they made their relationship public.



Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding confirmation post



Confirming their big day with a joint social media statement, the duo thanked fans for coining “Virosh” and embraced it for their celebration. The families were recently spotted leaving Hyderabad for Udaipur, where pre-wedding festivities are set to begin, marking one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent times.

