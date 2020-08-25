THROWBACK: Vijay Deverakonda's warm smile in this PHOTO will leave the fans feeling awestruck

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor's throwback photo sees him with a warm smile that will surely leave the fans feeling mesmerised. Vijay Deverakonda's throwback picture has left the fans and followers feeling awestruck. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film, called Fighter.

This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his super hit flick called iSmart Shankar. The much-awaited film will also feature Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. Some time back, pictures from the sets of the upcoming film Fighter had surfaced on social media. The fans and film audiences got very excited. The photos see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a very sleek look. The lead pair of Fighter are seen riding a bike in the leaked pictures. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.