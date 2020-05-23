Throwback: Vijay Sethupathi revealed it took him 50 to 60 takes to master the role of Shilpa in Super Deluxe

Talking about his role as Shilpa in Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi had once said that it took him 50-60 takes to ace the role.

We all know that Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most versatile actors of South India. While all of the roles that he has played have created a major impact on the audience, his role as Shilpa – a transgender, is one of the best roles. In the film Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi played as a transgender, who returns to his family after years. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the film had a power paced cast list including Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan among the others. Super Deluxe had three stories and they ran parallel before intersecting at a point. The point of intersection did not happen for namesake, but naturally.

Talking about his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi had earlier told that he begged for the role. He also opened up that it took him 50 – 60 takes to ace the role. He was quoted as saying by Times Now, “I can't thank my director and Mitu (child artist) enough. I was begging for the role when the director narrated it to me. I had no idea how to even go about it but I was so interested in the part. I am the kind of actor who doesn't do much homework. My first shot took 50-60 takes because I couldn't find that character in me. My EP bailed me out - she taught me how to stand like a woman, behave like a woman, get her mannerism. The character of Shilpa has been a huge learning lesson for me”.

In the film, Shilpa visits her family after fleeing to live the life of a woman. The break did not happen to Shilpa until she got married and his wife gave birth to their son. However, once he released he cannot be a man anymore, she runs away and returns as a woman after several years. Vijay Sethupathi has won the best actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. He has also been roped in to play the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the female leads. His first look poster for the film Ka Pae Ranasingam was revealed recently. It is expected that the makers will release the film as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Times Now

