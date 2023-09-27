Throwback: ‘We had to rush...'; When AR Murugadoss candidly opened up about failure of Rajinikanth’s Darbar

AR Murugadoss’s Darbar was a film that failed to live up to audience expectations. The film, featuring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles, performed poorly at the box office. After the release of Darbar, in a rather gracious move, AR Murugadoss came forward and took accountability for the film not doing well at the box office. Darbar was a heavily hyped film that was released right before the lockdown in 2020. In an interview with Galatta Plus, AR Murugadoss spoke in detail about the film’s underperformance.

AR Murugadoss talks about the underperformance of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar

On the topic of Darbar’s underperformance, AR Murugadoss was able to reflect back on the film without any prejudices and gave an honest explanation for the film not doing well. He said, “With Darbar, what happened after a point is that I started believing that I knew the process of writing and filmmaking. I felt like I could do it quickly. I had this misunderstanding of myself and grew overconfident.”

The filmmaker also shared that Darbar was supposed to be Rajinikanth's last film, as after that, the actor was set to completely shift his focus to politics. AR Murugadoss revealed that he is a hardcore Rajinikanth fan and did not wish to skip the opportunity of working with him. “Rajini sir gave his dates. He wanted to start shoot in March. The rain starts in Mumbai from the month of June. He was set to launch his party in August. I had very limited time to finish the project, so I went for the shoot in February. I’m a hardcore Rajini sir fan, and I didn’t want to miss the film at any cost. Also, back then, this project was supposed to be his last film, as he was set to join politics. We had to rush everything,” said the Dheena director.

On the professional front, AR Murugadoss is set to direct Sivakarthikeyan in a forthcoming film tentatively called SK23. Mrunal Thakur is reportedly in final talks to join the project, which will have music composed by hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander. AR Murugadoss has directed extremely successful films from within the mainstream commercial space that have solidified or established their lead actors as bankable stars.

ALSO READ: Mammootty expresses delight over Tovino Thomas-Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 being India's official Oscar entry