Throwback: When Alia Bhatt did hook step of Nattu Nattu in a saree with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Aamir Khan; WATCH

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in key roles, became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. The film was a visual treat and received a humongous response from the fans and cash registers could not stop ringing at the box office. People still going over the film especially certain scenes in the film are receiving accolades from international audiences. While the RRR fever is still high, let's go back in time and take a look at the perfect video, where Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan dance together on the blockbuster song Nattu Nattu, also called Nacho Nacho in Hindi.

When Aamir Khan graced a promotional event of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR taught him the hook step of Nattu Nattu and made him dance. Alia Bhatt, the leading lady of RRR, also encouraged the star and performed along with the trio on the song. Aamir performed the hook step as Jr NTR and Ram Charan guided him along with Alia Bhatt.

RRR broke records at the box office not just in India but in other foreign countries too. The film is currently streaming on Zee 5 in all languages and the Hindi version on Netflix. RRR has become one of the most popular films on the platform.

Meanwhile, today, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and Ranbir from the hospital while they are in the middle of her sonography session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting with director Shankar for his next, tentatively called RC15. Starring Kiara Advani in the female lead role, the film will have music by S Thaman. Jr NTR is busy shooting for his next NTR30. After this, Jr NTR's next with Prashanth Neel will go on floors. He reportedly also gave a nod to another Pan-India film, which will be helmed by Tamil director Vetrimaaran.

