Throwback: When Allu Arjun addressed Rashmika Mandanna as 'Crushmika' and an intelligent girl

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are considered one of the most bankable pair, especially after their last release Pushpa: The Rise. We saw a lot of these two as they promoted the film on various platforms and every single time their chemistry and mutual respect for each other was worth appreciating. They were always seen boosting each other.

During the pre-release event of the film, Allu Arjun was all praises for his co-star. Praising Rashmika Mandanna, the actor said “Rashmika is our national crush. She is very sweet, very simple, very down to earth, very beautiful, very intelligent and above all, she is a very talented girl. She is already on the top of her game but I still feel that she can do much more in the coming years. Her potential is much more than this. She is a wonderful artist. I wish her all the best”. Rashmika Madanna also seemed very flattered by the encouraging words of Allu Arjun.

Check out the video below:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Madanna will once again sizzle on the big screen in the second part of the film. Director Sukumar has already confirmed the sequel. The script of the Pushpa sequel has already been locked a nd the makers are all set for the film to go on the floor in 2022 itself. Meanwhile Rashmika Madanna has bagged two B-town projects including Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Mission Majnu is scheduled for release on 13 May 2022.

