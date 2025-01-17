Throwback: When Allu Arjun essayed character of Kamal Haasan’s grandson in movie, creating iconic moment to cherish forever

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema today. His latest movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, became a massive hit. However, did you know the actor once played Kamal Haasan’s grandson in a movie?

Yes, the Icon Star had once shared the screen with the legendary actor during his days as a child artist. In the 1986 Telugu movie Swathi Muthyam, Allu Arjun played the role of Haasan’s grandson.

The romantic drama flick written and directed by K. Viswanath features the tale of an orphaned man who suffers from a low intellectual problem due to a brain injury. Living along with his grandmother in the village, the man comes across a widow and her 5-year-old son.

When the widow finds herself in a plight and unable to provide for her son, the man steps up and supports her. This later develops into a romantic story between them, making it a cult classic movie from Telugu cinema. With Kamal Haasan in the lead role and Allu Arjun as the child artist, the film also featured actors like Radhika Sarathkumar, Gollapudi Maruti Rao, JV Somayajulu, Nirmalamma, Sarath Babu, and many more in key roles.

The movie was also remade in Kannada and Hindi under the names Swathi Muthu and Anil Kapoor starrer Eeshwar, respectively.

Moving forward, Allu Arjun is currently storming into theaters with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule’s reloaded version. The movie, which originally hit the big screens on December 5, 2024, has included 20 minutes of additional footage from January 17, 2025.

The movie, which features as the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, follows the endeavors of Pushparaju and his reign as the leader of the smuggling syndicate. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first film.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is set to hit the big screens this year with the film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster action flick also has Silambarasan TR as the co-lead.

