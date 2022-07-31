Throwback: When Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha made dosa for her daddy dearest; WATCH

Allu Arjun's bond with his daughter Allu Arha is well known to all. The father and daughter duo have given us a reason to smile on more occasions than one. Today, we bring to you an old video of the little one making dosas for her dad and the Pushpa star adoring her little bundle of joy for this sweet gesture. This throwback clip gives all an insight into every father-daughter relationship.

Recently, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star set the internet on fire with a picture in an ultra-chic avatar. He can be seen looking all handsome in a leather jacket, with black eyewear. The actor is holding a cigar with two ear piercings. Posting the photo clicked by Avinash Gowariker on his Instagram handle, he captioned it with a warning, "Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health."

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is expected to begin shooting for his highly-anticipated drama, Pushpa: The Rule by this August. If the latest reports are to be believed, Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in this forthcoming action entertainer. The bad-boy will reportedly take on the entire empire built by Allu Arjun played by Pushpa Raj with some assistance from Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

He further has an untitled pan-Indian venture in the lineup alongside maker Koratala Siva. Named AA21 for now, this flick was announced a long time ago.