  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan bonded on the sets of Baahubali like two peas in a pod

While Ramya Krishnan can be seen in the Rajamata costume, Anushka can be seen in a pair of casual sweatpants and a hoodie.
112267 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan bonded on the sets of Baahubali like two peas in a podTHROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan bonded on the sets of Baahubali like two peas in a pod
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there could be one film from the South entertainment industry that took commercial cinema to a whole new level, it is undoubtedly the Baahubali franchise. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in the lead roles, the films were period drama, which had all aspects of a commercial film in the right amount. One can never get enough of the film no matter how many times one watches the film.

In this throwback photo which was shared by Anushka Shetty on her Instagram space, she can be seen having a small talk with Ramya Krishnan on the sets of the film. Well, with the photo, it can be said that they both are having a good time unlike the film, where they were seen as two opposite poles. It would be safe to say that the whole film’s plot changed based on their relationship in the story.

See her post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the most talented Ramya Krishna garu.. From the sets of #Baahubali !!!

A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on

Also Read: Nishabdham to release on October 2; Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan gear up for a grand digital premiere

Sharing the photo, Anushka had written, “With the most talented Ramya Krishna garu.. From the sets of #Baahubali!!” While Ramya Krishnan can be seen in the Rajamata costume, Anushka can be seen in a pair of casual sweatpants and a hoodie. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali franchise is one of the highest grossing films of all time. The film was released in two parts and both of them were huge hits. Legendary music composer MM Keeravani composed music for Baahubali.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement