THROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan bonded on the sets of Baahubali like two peas in a pod

While Ramya Krishnan can be seen in the Rajamata costume, Anushka can be seen in a pair of casual sweatpants and a hoodie.

If there could be one film from the South entertainment industry that took commercial cinema to a whole new level, it is undoubtedly the Baahubali franchise. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in the lead roles, the films were period drama, which had all aspects of a commercial film in the right amount. One can never get enough of the film no matter how many times one watches the film.

In this throwback photo which was shared by Anushka Shetty on her Instagram space, she can be seen having a small talk with Ramya Krishnan on the sets of the film. Well, with the photo, it can be said that they both are having a good time unlike the film, where they were seen as two opposite poles. It would be safe to say that the whole film’s plot changed based on their relationship in the story.

Also Read: Nishabdham to release on October 2; Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan gear up for a grand digital premiere

Sharing the photo, Anushka had written, “With the most talented Ramya Krishna garu.. From the sets of #Baahubali!!” While Ramya Krishnan can be seen in the Rajamata costume, Anushka can be seen in a pair of casual sweatpants and a hoodie. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali franchise is one of the highest grossing films of all time. The film was released in two parts and both of them were huge hits. Legendary music composer MM Keeravani composed music for Baahubali.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×