Throwback: When Anushka Shetty looked striking while posing with stunt double during Nishabdham shoot

We all know that Anushka Shetty is a stunning actress. She was last seen in the multi-lingual film Nishabdham with R Madhavan as the lead actor. At a time when we are all waiting for the actress to announce her next project, the film’s producer Kona Venkat shared a throwback BTS photo of Anushka Shetty, where she can be seen posing along with her stunt double.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Sometimes whom u see is not who they are. A perfect dupe for a perfect Actor!! From “Nishabdham”... Sweety with an American stunt girl !! @hemantmadhukarofficial”. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. The film has music by Gopi Sunder. Hollywood film Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen was seen as one of the antagonists in the film.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Ra Ra Krishnayya fame Mahesh Babu P is planning to cast her in his next project. Cinema Express quoted a source saying, "Mahesh Babu P has been working on the script for the last few months. He narrated the plotline to Anushka during the Covid-19 lockdown and she was extremely pleased with both the concept and her character, which is unlike anything she has attempted in the past." Anushka Shetty is yet to announce her next project officially, while reports suggest that she will be seen in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

