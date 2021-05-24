Throwback: When Anushka Shetty professed her undying love for her brothers with a heartfelt post: SEE PIC

We got our hands on the throwback photo of Anushka Shetty, posing with her brothers on the occasion of Happy Brothers Day. Take a look.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought actresses in the South film industry. The diva has many blockbuster films to her credit and, needless to say, with every film she has proved her versatility as an actress. Her path-breaking performance in record-breaking Baahubali films have earned her love and accolades from every nook and cranny. Anushka, who enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles, often, shares her gorgeous pictures, leaving everyone in awe of her natural beauty. The actress also shares a glimpse of her happy family moments via pictures.

Going by them, it is quite clear that she is very close to her family and shares a great bond with her two brothers, Sai Ramesh Shetty and Gunaranjan Shetty. As we speak of this, we recently got stumbled upon an adorable throwback post of the actress that proves she shares a great equation with her brothers. On the occasion of Happy Brother’s day, Anushka shared a happy photo with her brothers alongside a heartwarming note. She had written, “Love from Mother & Care from Father are the qualities Brother’s share with me with everlasting Happiness My brother’s are always my strength Thanks for Everything #HappyBrothersDay.”

Take a look at Anushka Shetty’s Post below:

Meanwhile, talking about her professional front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the thriller Nishabdham with R Madhavan. The film also features Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

The actress is yet to officially announce her next film.

