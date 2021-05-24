  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: When Anushka Shetty professed her undying love for her brothers with a heartfelt post: SEE PIC

We got our hands on the throwback photo of Anushka Shetty, posing with her brothers on the occasion of Happy Brothers Day. Take a look.
3939 reads Mumbai
Throwback: When Anushka Shetty professed her undying love for her brothers with a heartfelt post: SEE PIC Throwback: When Anushka Shetty professed her undying love for her brothers with a heartfelt post: SEE PIC
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought actresses in the South film industry. The diva has many blockbuster films to her credit and, needless to say, with every film she has proved her versatility as an actress. Her path-breaking performance in record-breaking Baahubali films have earned her love and accolades from every nook and cranny. Anushka, who enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles, often, shares her gorgeous pictures, leaving everyone in awe of her natural beauty. The actress also shares a glimpse of her happy family moments via pictures. 

Going by them, it is quite clear that she is very close to her family and shares a great bond with her two brothers, Sai Ramesh Shetty and Gunaranjan Shetty. As we speak of this, we recently got stumbled upon an adorable throwback post of the actress that proves she shares a great equation with her brothers. On the occasion of Happy Brother’s day, Anushka shared a happy photo with her brothers alongside a heartwarming note. She had written, “Love from Mother & Care from Father are the qualities Brother’s share with me with everlasting Happiness My brother’s are always my strength Thanks for Everything  #HappyBrothersDay.”  

Take a look at Anushka Shetty’s Post below:

Meanwhile, talking about her professional front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the thriller Nishabdham with R Madhavan. The film also features Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. 

The actress is yet to officially announce her next film.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty gives a peek a boo pose for the camera and it is too cute to miss

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Anushka Shetty Instagram

You may like these
Anushka Shetty gives a peek a boo pose for the camera and it is too cute to miss
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Anushka Shetty's unseen viral photo, Jr NTR tests COVID 19 positive and more
When Ranbir Kapoor CONFESSED having crush on Anushka Shetty and expressed his wish to work with her
Touching Stories: Keerthy Suresh's beautiful moments with mom Menaka to Anushka Shetty's childhood photo
Anushka Shetty asks people to ‘look for positivity’ amidst COVID 19: And we will get through this
PHOTOS: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana and Nani got papped while heading for a wedding