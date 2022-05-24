Throwback: When Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen on their phones as they relaxed in the garden; PIC

The father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has been massively appreciated by the audience for their last release, Acharya. These two got to share some precious moments during the filming of the action drama. On this note, we bring to you a throwback candid picture of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan enjoying a relaxing time on their phones in their garden.

During the promotions of Acharya, the RRR actor revealed how much he treasured his time spent with his dad while filming the project. The Magadheera star was quoted saying, "Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together. We then began to work on the sets, before wrapping up the shooting portion and returning home together. I had a feeling I needed to cherish these moments but couldn't express it." After working together for some time, Ram Charan opened up to Megastar Chiranjeevi, "We will never be able to relive these moments. What a blessing it is to be on the same journey!! I intend to make the most of this situation." Later the Magadheera actor got emotional and hugged his dad.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, right now, Ram Charan is in Vizag for the shoot of his upcoming project, RC15. If the reports are to be believed, he will appear in the role of an IAS officer in his next.

Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the female lead of the movie bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer S Thaman will provide the music for RC15 and cinematography is being taken care of by Tirru.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan attends graduation ceremony of his son Akira Nandan with Renu Desai; Poses for perfect family PIC