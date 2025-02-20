THROWBACK: When Chiranjeevi referred to his wife Surekha as 'pillar' who holds the family together, 'She goes all out..'

Chiranjeevi continues to reign as the undoubted superstar of Telugu cinema. However, it is rarely known to many that it is his wife, Surekha, who has always remained the ultimate guiding light in his career as well as in his life. Today, Thursday, February 20, marks the duo’s 46th anniversary together; on this occasion, let us recall a moment when the actor revealed why his wife is the pillar of his life.

In an old interview with Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi had retrospected on the powerful influence of his wife Surekha in his life. Not only did he attribute his successes and achievements to her, but he also remarked how she had been the only one who was able to bind and keep his big family together.

He said, “I have described her contribution to my success on scores of occasions, but I find myself at a loss for words when I attempt to make you understand how powerful her influence is. She’s the pillar who holds the family together. She goes all out in doing anything and is very sporting.”

Moving on in the interview, Chiranjeevi also revealed if Surekha felt insecure in their relationship at any point in time, considering his massive fan following, especially among women.

In response, the Vishwambhara star recalled an anecdote about when his wife once organized a beautiful party for all his female co-stars and received immense love from everyone who attended.

Meanwhile, in other news, Chiranjeevi also has an exciting project coming up next. The actor's upcoming film, Vishwambhara, is set to bring a never-before-seen spectacle to the screen. Other than that, he also has a movie with Srikanth Odela in the works. This project is touted to be one of the most violent films and is produced by actor Nani.