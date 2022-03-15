Throwback: When Chiranjeevi was all praises for little Allu Arjun's amazing dance act

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun share a great rapport with one another. The two actors enjoy a tremendous fanbase and are considered very down to earth. Back in April 2020, the Acharya star shared the most adorable still with the Pushpa actor. Little AA is giving a dance performance, while Chiranjeevi is enjoying the show. The memorabilia was captioned, 'Grace in dance, from that age'. This photo is a reminder that joy lies in little things.

In the meantime, Pinkvilla had recently learned that Bollywood star Salman Khan started shooting for Chiranjeevi's Godfather from March 12. Touted to be a high intense political action drama, the shooting of Godfather began last year. Being helmed by filmmaker Mohan Raja, the film is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer that featured Mohanlal in lead with Prithviraj in a special turn. The film also stars lady superstar Nayanthara as the female lead.

Chiranjeevi also has Koratala Siva's Acharya in the pipeline. Jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, alongside Ram Charan.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is expected to start shooting shortly for the second part of the Pushpa franchise, called Pushpa: The Rule. Being made under the direction of Sukumar, the sequel will retain the core cast from the original venture Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, and Fahadh Faasil. All these projects hold high expectations from the fans.

