THROWBACK: When Dhanush cried as people on sets laughed & body shamed him after being announced as the hero

It was announced yesterday that Dhanush has bagged the National Award under the Best Actor category for his role as Sivasami in the film Asuran. This is the actor’s second National Award for Best Actor, while the first one was for his role in Aadukalam. Today, he thanked his fans and the cast and crew of Asuran while expressing how elated he is. However, there was a time when Dhanush was body shamed and openly trolled.

Opening about the same during a discussion with Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander and Sathish, Dhanush said, “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the sets laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body shamed me”.

However, he added that it raised a question in him, as to why can’t an auto driver be a hero. Dhanush concluded the subject by saying that whoever has talent is a hero and physical appearance has nothing to do with being a hero. On the work front, Dhanush has a lineup of films in his kitty. His upcoming film Karnan will hit the big screens on April 9, while his film Jagame Thanthiram is all set to get a direct OTT release. He will also be seen in Atrangi Re and The Gray Man.

