THROWBACK: When Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan became gym partners and sweat it out on Rajinikanth's song

Tamil superstar Dhanush is one of the most talented in the film industry and is known as an actor par excellence, who can portray any character to the dot. Along with multiple Tamil projects, Dhanush is working on a big Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. This throwback workout video of Dhanush with his co-star Sara Ali Khan went viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan had worked out together in the gym once and took the internet by storm with pics and videos. Sara Ali Khan shared a video of training with Dhanush in the gym on the Instagram story and wrote, “Training with Thalaiva”. Interestingly, the duo can be seen sweating it out to the Superstar Rajinikanth’s song Marana Mass from Petta in Anirudh’s music. This workout video went viral all across social media platforms and why not right, intense workout, good music, Dhanush & Sara.

The Bollywood romance drama Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L. Rai and the music is scored by AR Rahman. The team of Atrangi Re have wrapped shoot a few months ago and an official release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from this, Dhanush is currently filming for two Tamil movies Maaran opposite Malavika Mohanan and Thiruchitrambalam opposite Raashii Khanna. He also will be making his Telugu debut with the trilingual project directed by Sekhar Kammula. He is also awaiting the release of the Hollywood movie The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.