Throwback: When director Nelson revealed his initial plan to cast Nandamuri Balakrishna as a fiery cop in Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 has been officially announced by the makers, with the shoot set to commence soon. However, did you know that director Nelson initially had plans to cast Telugu veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie for a cameo role?

Yes, director Nelson had initially planned to cast the Daaku Maharaaj actor for a cameo role, where he would have portrayed the avatar of a fiery police officer.

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan back in the day, the director said, “I wanted to cast Balakrishna sir from Telugu but couldn’t place it right in the movie. I mean, I felt like I wanted to cast him even though I didn’t know whether he would accept it or not if approached.”

“If I had the scope to include him in the film, I would’ve definitely approached him. My idea for him was to play a cop… a deadly attacking cop. But I couldn’t craft the right arc for the character. The starting and ending existed for all other characters, but I couldn’t make it right for him in this film. That’s why I didn’t do it. I wanted to end with all superstars together.”

With Jailer 2 officially announced by the makers on January 14, 2025, it will be interesting to see what kind of tropes director Nelson incorporates in the sequel.

The announcement teaser of the Rajinikanth starrer was unveiled with a 4-minute-long promo, featuring the superstar once again as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. While Nelson is returning to helm the sequel, Anirudh Ravichander will once again craft the musical tracks and scores.

Watch the announcement teaser for Jailer 2:

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is currently filming for the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie touted to be an action flick features actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

