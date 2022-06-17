Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen shared a sneak peek from the sets of Ok Kanmani; PHOTO

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen played a young couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai in their 2015 flick Ok Kanmani. They were seen as Aditya Varadarajan and Tara Kalingarayar in this highly praised romantic drama.

In March 2020, Nithya Menen shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film on her Instagram account. The still has both the leads dressed as Aditya and Tara from the film. Both of them were seen donning ethnic attires in the photograph. While the Hey Sinamika actor looked all handsome in an off-white Kurta pajama with a jacket, Nithya Menen looked breathtaking in a red silk saree.

Helmed by Mani Ratman, Ok Kanmani also had Prakash Raj and Leela Samson in crucial roles. The film featured music scored by A. R. Rahman and camera work by P. C. Sreeram. Sreekar Prasad was the editor for the flick. Financed by Mani Ratnam himself, the movie was released in theatres on 17 April 2015 and won positive reviews from both critics and the audience. The project also marked the acting debut of the Bharatanatyam legend, Leela Samson.

Meanwhile, the film was remade in Hindi in 2017 titled Ok Jaanu. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor reprised Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen's role in the movie respectively.

Now, talking about Dulquer Salmaan's forthcoming dramas. The actor is presently occupied with Raj & DK’s directorial web series, Guns & Gulaabs. He will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the show.

His other ventures include the bilingual flick Sita Ramam alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur as the leading ladies. This Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial is billed to be a period love story, set against the backdrop of 1964. Bankrolled by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies, Sita Ramam is slated for a worldwide release on 5 August this year.

