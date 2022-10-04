THROWBACK: When Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya posed with Shah Rukh Khan at a party; See PIC

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought-after pan-Indian stars in the country, right now. The actor is currently on a high with the successes of his multi-lingual romantic drama Sita Ramam, and Bollywood outing Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Despite being busy in his career, Dulquer Salmaan is highly active on social media and often treats his fans with exciting professional and personal updates. Back in October 2019, Dulquer Salmaan surprised his followers with a picture, in which both the actor and his wife Amaal Sufiya were seen posing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor, who was totally starstruck in the presence of King Khan, shared a picture with him on social media and wrote: “The aura. The presence. When he’s in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Starstruck. Also, we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself,” Dulquer Salmaan captioned his post. Dulquer and his wife Amaal met Shah Rukh Khan when they attended the Diwali party hosted by legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, at his residence.