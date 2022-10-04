THROWBACK: When Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya posed with Shah Rukh Khan at a party; See PIC
Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Sufiya met Shah Rukh Khan in 2019, at the Diwali Party hosted by legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought-after pan-Indian stars in the country, right now. The actor is currently on a high with the successes of his multi-lingual romantic drama Sita Ramam, and Bollywood outing Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Despite being busy in his career, Dulquer Salmaan is highly active on social media and often treats his fans with exciting professional and personal updates. Back in October 2019, Dulquer Salmaan surprised his followers with a picture, in which both the actor and his wife Amaal Sufiya were seen posing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The actor, who was totally starstruck in the presence of King Khan, shared a picture with him on social media and wrote: “The aura. The presence. When he’s in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Starstruck. Also, we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself,” Dulquer Salmaan captioned his post. Dulquer and his wife Amaal met Shah Rukh Khan when they attended the Diwali party hosted by legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, at his residence.
Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here:
In a recent promotional event for his film Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about the social media posts, that compared his performance in the film with some of Shah Rukh Khan’s performances. The actor, who stated his deep admiration for the Bollywood superstar, revealed that he has always looked up to the Pathaan actor. However, Dulquer Salmaan stated that comparing him to King Khan is like insulting the superstar, and added that there is only one Shah Rukh Khan.
Coming to Dulquer Salmaan’s acting career, the actor has a massive lineup of projects in all Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. He recently wrapped up the shooting of his digital debut project Guns & Gulaabs, which is slated to release on Netflix. Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his much-awaited Malayalam film King Of Kotha, which is slated to get a pan-Indian release in five languages.
