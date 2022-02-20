Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan bumped into KGF star Yash during Kurup shoot; PICS

Dulquer Salmaan who has completed a decade in cinema and enjoys a good rapport, not just with the stars of Mollywood, but across industries. One such star is KGF actor Yash. Back in February 2020, the Hey Sinamika star met Rocky Bhai. While Dulquer Salmaan posed with a mustache, Yash was in his usual charming avatar. Both bumped into each other at Yash’s hometown in Karnataka, where Dulquer Salmaan was shooting for his film Kurup.

Sharing the post on his social media handle, the Salute actor wrote, “When Kurup met Rocky Bhai ! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality ! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2 !” Meanwhile, Yash also posted a picture from the meet and shared, “Ran into this fine actor in my hometown today. An intelligent actor plus humility equals Dulquer! I’ve always admired his choice of films. One of the finest our generation has seen. I'm sure you'll kill it as Kurup. And the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you...it will be a feast!”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his romantic comedy Hey Sinamika, also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. On the other front, Yash is preparing to play Rocky Bhai once again in KGF Chapter 2 . The audience looks forward to both projects.

Also Read: Shaakuntalam: FIRST LOOK of Samantha as princess Shakuntala to be out tomorrow