Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim posed & proved they are friends like family; PIC

Dulquer Salmaan, his better half Amal Sufiya, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim often give friendship goals. Their bond is a source of constant inspiration for many. These four are also often seen lightening the big screens with their performances. Back in November 2016, Dulquer Salmaan, Amal Sufiya, Fahadh Faasil, and Nazriya Nazim were clicked in a single frame, acing the ethnic game. The Ante Sundaraniki actress shared the post on Instagram along with the caption, "Friends like family."

Their friendship goes back a long time. Since the starting days of their careers, Nazriya Nazim shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the 2014 romantic drama, Samsaram Aroyathinu Haanikaram. Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Fahadh Faasil worked together in Anjali Menon’s directorial Bangalore Days in 2014. This coming-of-age romantic drama was a tremendous box office success.

Check out the picture below:

Given the response to Bangalore Days, it is only natural that fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel. When Dulquer Salmaan was asked about the possibility of Bangalore Days 2 during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he was quoted saying, “I don’t think I am keen on sequels. We didn’t know that Bangalore Days will be a cult classic when we made it.”

The Hey Sinamika actor further added, “You lose the essence of a film when you try to milk the stature and spin it into a franchise. But both Fahadh and me are open to working with each other. We have a hectic individual career going on and it’s tricky to plan dates together. That’s the sole reason why multi-starrers stop happening after a point in time. But on principle, both Fahadh and I are open to working on a new subject. In fact, we have even discussed some stuff.”

