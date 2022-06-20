Throwback: When Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj Sukumaran chilled & dinned together

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya are close friends with the actor couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran and his better half Supriya Menon. Back in June 2021 after the COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala were eased a bit, the couples of Mollywood got together for a dinner date. Posting a glimpse of the get-together, the Ante Sundaraniki actress took to Instagram and dropped a star-studded selfie from the cosy evening.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have shared screen space in the 2014 romantic drama, Bangalore Days. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, we had asked Fahadh about the possibility of Bangalore Days 2. To this, the actor said, “No clue, Anjali would be the right person to answer.”

Dulquer Salmaan was also asked with the same question during another exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The Hey Sinamika actor was quoted saying, “I don’t think I am keen on sequels. We didn’t know that Bangalore Days will be a cult classic when we made it.”

He further added, “You lose the essence of a film when you try to milk the stature and spin it into a franchise. But both Fahadh and me are open to working with each other. We have hectic individual career going on and it’s tricky to plan dates together. That’s the sole reason why multi-starrers stop happening after a point of time. But on principal, both Fahadh and I are open to work on a new subject. In fact, we have even discussed some stuff.”

Next, Dulquer Salmaan has several promising projects in his kitty at the moment including Raj & DK’s web series, Guns & Gulaabs, and bilingual drama Sita Ramam. With Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur as the leading ladies, this periodic love story is set against the backdrop of 1964.

