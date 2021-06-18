THROWBACK: When Dulquer Salmaan was star struck and received a lot of hugs and kisses from Shah Rukh Khan

Dulquer Salmaan had a fanboy moment when he met Shah Rukh Khan at a Diwali party from 2019.

Weddings and festivals are the most important part for Indians. Be it Diwali or Holi, celebs always go the grand way and host parties to have a gala time. One such moment from the Diwali party in 2019 is worth the attention as it features Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan having a fanboy moment meeting the 'Badshah' of Bollywood .

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya attended the Diwali party of Amitabh Bachchan and had a fanboy moment as he posed for a beautiful picture with Shah Rukh Khan. The moment was indeed special for DQ as he met SRK for the first time and it was all about hugs and kisses.

Sharing the special moment on social media, Dulquer wrote, "The aura. The presence. When he’s in the room nothing else matters ! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself. #oneandonly #theshah #srk #nightslikethis #gushing #fanboy #fangirl #starstruck #howamazewasheonletterman #cantstop #wontstop #goingon #dQnA #diwali2019." This throwback is worth all the attention as it features two charming actors of the film industry in one frame and fans totally love it.

Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan. Later, he starred in the film titled The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam K Ahuja. In the South, Dulquer currently has a bunch of movies lined up. He is currently filming for the two Malayalam movies titled Kurup, Salute and a Tamil movie titled Hey Sinamika, which is undergoing post production works.

Credits :Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

