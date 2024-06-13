Throwback: When fans celebrated Thalapathy Vijay's dance performance in Atlee's Mersal like a festival

Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee have collaborated on three movies up until now which all were massive commercial hits. Back in 2017, their second film together Mersal was released and it was surely a feast for the actor’s fans.

Completely filled with the elements of a good masala action flick, Mersal featured the superstar in three different roles and gave a toe-tapping musical treat by AR Rahman. In an old video from the film’s release back in the day, we can see the whole theater turning into nothing short of a stadium.

Throwback video from the theatrical screening of Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal

The video from the screening of Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal showcases the song Aalaporaan Thamizhan from the movie, composed by AR Rahman, playing on the big screen. The song, often dubbed as a Tamil anthem features the actor in a highly energetic setup with his massive dance moves and charismatic screen presence.

Besides Vijay, the song also features Nithya Menen who plays the role of his wife in the movie. The video from the theaters showcases how fans from all over are thumping in excitement to the film’s song. The track not only seems to be a vibrant moment in the flick but also manages to turn the atmosphere inside the theater into something special.

The film directed by Jawan’s Atlee features the story of two identical brothers who got separated at birth. The elder brother who sustained memory loss in childhood grew up to be a doctor who treats patients for Rs 5 while his younger brother is out to avenge the death of their parents.

When trouble comes knocking on the doctor’s front door, he must find out why his doppelganger is doing all this, revealing his own past as well. The movie had SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist with actor Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the female lead.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his next film The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie is said to be a sci-fi action flick that features the actor in triple looks.

Besides the Leo actor, the film also has Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, and many more actors in key roles. The movie is musically composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024.

