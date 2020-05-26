THROWBACK: When Izabelle Leite shared cute pics with Vijay Deverakonda and called herself 'lucky'

Ahead of World Famous Lover's release, there were rumours that something is brewing between Vijay Deverakonda and Brazilian-born actress Izabelle Leite.

As we all know, Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda's onscreen chemistry with his co-stars has always been the talk of the town. Be it Arjun Reddy, World Famous Lover or Geetha Govindam, the actor's chemistry with his leading ladies has grabbed a lot of attention in the past. His on-screen chemistry with the actresses is loved by the audience so much that they end up linking him up with them. Vijay Deverakonda's onscreen and off-screen bonding with his World Famous Lover co-star Izabelle Leite was also the talk of the town. Ahead of the film's release, there were rumours that something is brewing between him and Brazilian-born actress Izabelle Leite.

Izabelle Leite had shared an adorable photo of her with Vijay Deverakonda while they were shooting for the film. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "lucky me to have this rowdy as my co-star! @thedeverakonda (sic)" Soon, the picture went viral and speculations started doing rounds about their rumoured relationship. However, they are nothing but good co-stars and friends. But this picture had set tongues wagging about their rumoured relationship.

Talking about Izabelle, she is a stunner and never fails to give us beauty and fitness goals. The young actress had also shared another cute picture of her with Arjun Reddy star while enjoying a yummy meal during the film's shoot. Izabelle Leite was in India this year during the release of World Famous Lover. She also attended the grand pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad and thanked fans for all the love and support.

Izabelle Leite had hit the headlines way back in 2014 over her relationship with Virat Kohli.

Check out Izabelle and Vijay Deverakonda's photos below:

After making her debut with film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, she appeared as a leading role in the teen drama Sixteen (2013). Her second film was the romance Purani Jeans (2014). She also appeared in the music video of Lahore with Guru Randhawa.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor will be seen sharing the screenspace next with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The makers of the film wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and are looking to resume the shoot post lockdown.

