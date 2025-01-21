THROWBACK: When James Gunn was spellbound by Jr NTR's performance in RRR and expressed his desire to work with him

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when SS Rajamouli's RRR reached a global platform and captured attention worldwide. Even James Gunn could not hold back from praising the movie. In 2023, the Superman director revealed that he had watched the film and absolutely loved Jr NTR's performance.

James Gunn was so impressed that he expressed his desire to work with him in the future. In an interview with News 18, he said, "Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy!"

"I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," he added. When asked if he had a specific role in mind for Jr NTR, James Gunn admitted that he was unsure and would need some time to figure it out.

Apart from James Gunn, Andrew Garfield also expressed his love for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer in a conversation with Pinkvilla. He shared bonding with Zoya Akhtar over their mutual love for RRR.

The actor stated, "We were talking about American cinema, British cinema, and Indian cinema, and we were bonding over our mutual love for RRR because that was a recent Indian film that’s obviously kind of broken through to the West."

Advertisement

Andrew Garfield also spoke about the massive success of RRR on the global stage. Reflecting on the film’s significance, he compared its impact to a tiger breaking through the cinema screen. Andrew Garfield shared that such moments introduce audiences to a whole new culture of filmmaking and expressed his eagerness to explore more of Indian cinema.

RRR was a period action drama that hit the big screens back in 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie featured a stellar cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film received widespread acclaim both in India and internationally. Its popularity soared and the song Naatu Naatu went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan addresses long hiatus after his last release RRR; says THIS about working on one film for years