Throwback: When Janhvi Kapoor commented on Mahesh Babu’s looks and age: ‘he looks younger than…’

Mahesh Babu is surely defying age. Looking at his sharp features and well-maintained physique, it is impossible to guess that the actor is in his late forties. Yes, you read that right. Mahesh Babu will turn 49 on August 9, this year.

Not just his fans but renowned personalities from the Indian film industry have spoken dearly about the Athadu actor on several occasions.

Similarly, Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about how Mahesh Babu even looks younger than her in a throwback interview. Read on to know more.

Janhvi Kapoor on Mahesh Babu

With his exceptional onscreen presence and down-to-earth nature, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans nationwide. In addition, the Srimanthudu actor seems to defy age. It is not wrong to say that Mahesh Babu is aging backward.

Not just his fans, but many celebrities have always been vocal about their love for the Maharshi actor. On numerous occasions, celebrities have expressed their admiration for him. On a related note, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has also spoken about how she thinks Mahesh Babu does not age.

During the promotion for her movie Mili, Janhvi appeared in an interview with her co-star Sunny Kaushal. Reacting to a question about Mahesh Babu, she said, "I just think he does not age, I just think he has been the same forever. I feel he looks younger than me also sometimes''.

Mahesh Babu on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming film with celebrated director SS Rajamouli which is tentatively named, SSMB29. As per reports, the film would be a thrilling jungle adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. The Spyder actor is anticipated to be seen in 8 different avatars in the movie.

Reports suggest that the shooting for the film will begin around August or September, this year but no official confirmation has been made yet. It is worth mentioning that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be collaborating for the first time with the highly anticipated movie SSMB29.

