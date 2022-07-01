Throwback: When Janhvi Kapoor expressed desire to wake up as Vijay Deverakonda one day on Koffee With Karan S6

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the new-age actress, who is raising the bar high in Bollywood and also grabbing eyeballs in Tollywood. While rumours of her South debut make way every now and then, let's have a flashback to when the Bollywood diva opened up about her admiration for Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and also wished to work with him someday.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, actress and daughter of Sridevi, Jahnvi Kapoor said that she wants to act with Vijay Deverakonda. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Jahnvi if she was to wake up one day as a male actor, who would that be, she said, “Vijay Deverakonda. I think he is extremely talented and I would immediately do a film with myself.”

In an other interview with Neha Dhupia, Janhvi got candid about her liking towards the Dear Comrade star and stated that he is her all-time crush and she admires him a lot. However, she also emphasised that this crush is one-sided at the moment. “The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I’m kidding. It’s just admiration. I’m comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point,” the actress was quoted saying.

There were also many rumours of her Tollywood debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda but they just remained like rumours as none came true. Well, let's hope, Janhvi and Vijay team up some time as the diva wants and they sure would be a delight to watch. Good looks and sizzling chemistry will set the screen on fire.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut on Koffee With Karan Season 7. He will be gracing the show along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday and the show will stream on the OTT platform.