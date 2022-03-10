Throwback Thursday: When Kalidas Jayaram shared a pic with his father from their good old shooting days

Kalidas Jayaram has been entertaining us since his debut as the child artist in the 2000 flick Kochu Kochu Santhoshanga. Talking about his childhood, let us take a trip down memory lane and see some lovely throwback pictures from the days gone by.

Back in September 2020, the Poomaram star shared a picture that was taken during the shoot of Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal. For those of you who do not know, his father and actor, Jayaram played the lead in the movie. In the solo picture that he captioned as "Lil creep", little Kalidas Jayaram is seen wearing a school uniform with big specs. In another still shared by him, the father and son are seen peddling a cycle. The photo was captioned, “Here's another one... just for horror”.

Check out the post below:

The actor made his debut as a lead in 2018 with Abrid Shine’s directorial Poomaram. Later on, he starred in movies like Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu and Happy Sardar.

In the meantime, Kalidas Jayaram will be sharing screen space with biggies Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next titled Vikram. The film will also cast Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in key roles. Backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the highly anticipated project will be released in theatres on 31 March.

The fans are waiting for the action drama. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are on board his much-talked-about project as cinematographer and editor respectively. These two are teaming up with the director for the fourth time after the films Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master.

