Throwback: When Kamal Haasan kissed actress and current Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Rekha without her consent

A controversial scene between Kamal Haasan and from the 1986 movie Punnagai Mannan was the talk of the town back then. It grabbed a lot of attention due to Kamal Haasan's unplanned kiss with Rekha before they jumped off a cliff in the movie. While it is an iconic scene, a video of Rekha talking about how Kamal Haasan had kissed her without her permission, had hit the headlines earlier this year. During an interview, Rekha, who is now surprisingly a part of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4 had stated that she was not aware of the kiss. The actress had revealed that she would have not agreed to the scene, had she been informed earlier.

Earlier this year when the video of the kiss started doing rounds yet again, Times Of India had quoted her saying, "I don’t have anything to say on it. I don’t know why this is becoming so popular on social media now. That was something which happened years ago. They took the scene without my approval, but it worked for the film. I don’t wish to talk about it now to gain popularity out of it. I am busy with acting assignments in movies and web series. I have lot of other responsibilities, too."

Punnagai Mannan was released on November 1, 1986, and also featured actor Revathi in a lead role.

Meanwhile, Rekha is now a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The show kick-started recently and is grabbing viewers' interest slowly. Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar are the contestants so far.

