THROWBACK: When Kamal Hasaan revealed Shah Rukh Khan did Hey Ram on THIS one CONDITION

Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram was a film that was marred by controversy when it released. These controversies inadvertently led to the film's failure at the box office. But even then, the film was critically acclaimed and is fondly remembered as a classic even to this day.

Anyone who watched the film can attest to the fact that the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in the film was memorable in every sense of the word. But it turns out that the actor, who was at the peak of his career, did not take a single penny to do that role.

Shah Rukh Khan acted in Hey Ram without remuneration

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Amjad Ali Khan in Hey Ram and aced it with his magnetic screen presence. The role required an actor of his gravitas. Therefore, when he was approached for it, he took it without demanding any money. This was revealed by the film’s lead actor, director, writer, and producer, Kamal Hasaan himself.

Kamal revealed that the Pathaan actor did not ask for money as he knew that the budget for the film went overboard. He further revealed that people think of Shah Rukh only as someone who is commercial-minded and a businessman, but he is much more than that. Shah Rukh did the film by saying that he just wanted to be a part of it, shared Kamal. He also revealed that it would be hard for people to believe it, but this is the truth.

Also, Kamal revealed Shah Rukh has bought back the film's rights. And as he is the partner of Hey Ram, he is the rightful owner of those Hindi film rights.

Check out the video of Kamal speaking on Shah Rukh here:

After Hey Ram, the duo has not acted together in a film together, but hopefully, they will sometime in the future. Shah Rukh has since acted with Rajinikanth in his 2011 superhero film Ra.One, but another collaboration with Kamal will be exciting.

Hey Ram and its cult classic status

Hey Ram is a period crime drama film that had a very difficult release when it came out, as people took offense at the presentation of certain elements in the film. Even then, the film is seen today as one that was ahead of its time. Thus proving that Kamal is indeed a visionary and also that Shah Rukh was right for the confidence that he had in the Anbe Sivam actor.

