Throwback: When Karthi shared a nostalgic picture from his college days

Karthi has clocked 15 years in Kollywood and during this time, the actor has given some heart-touching performances in Paruthiveeran, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi, Madras, Kadaikutty Singam and Paiyaa. Despite enjoying an ever-growing fanbase, the star is still close to his roots.

Back in February 2021, the actor treated the fans with a throwback picture that revealed a big part of the actor’s past. He posted a still from his college days where a young Karthi is seen posing with his group of friends in a government bus, popular known as Pallavan bus. The note along with the photo read, “Pallavan, the trustworthy friend for Chennai people! My college days were spent more in the bus.”

Check out the post below:

On this date, 15 years ago Karthi’s debut film Paruthiveeran was released in theatres. Reminiscing the special day, the actor penned a nostalgic note on social media thanking director Ameer and the fans, “I feel blessed to have started my acting career with that film. Every move of mine was designed and tutored by Ameer sir and all the credit goes to him.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Karthi will next star in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan . This epic historical fiction also has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi along with others. The release date of the film has not been declared yet, but it is expected to release in 2022.

Karthi will also be joining hands with his Komban director, M Muthaiah for the film Viruman. The project is being bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.