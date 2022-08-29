KGF star Yash's FIRST Instagram post was all about wife Radhika Pandit and their new journey; Take a look

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. From their love story to their travel diaries, to their social media posts for one another, the fans love it all. Let us revisit an emotional post of the star for his better half. Back in 2018, he took to Instagram and dropped a lovely picture kissing his pregnant wife on the forehead in a backdrop of a romantic setting.

The anniversary post read, "To the best two years of my life Happy Anniversary my love. You have given me the best gift ever. A new life and a new journey! @iamradhikapandit."

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony on the 9th of December in 2016 after dating for more than six years. Yash and Radhika Pandit are now proud parents to two kids, a girl Ayra and a boy Yatharv.

Up next, post the impressive success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the movie buffs are waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise. While it was assumed that the sequel will go on the floors shortly, the makers informed us that the shoot for the project will not commence anytime soon. The decision has been taken as the banner, Hombale Films has many films in the making right now. Talking about the venture, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films was quoted as saying, “We have already disclosed that KGF 3 is in the making but the timeline of shoots is not decided yet. Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked. There's a lot to work on – the script, the schedule of the actor and director – it should all fall in place before we announce KGF 3."