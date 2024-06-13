Throwback: When KGF star Yash REACTED to rivalry within Indian film industries

Yash, best known for his blockbuster KGF franchise, is known for his honest and bold statements apart from his power pack captivating performance onscreen. The Raja Huli actor grabbed attention last year for his remarks about not liking the rivalries between different film industries within India.

Yash on constant comparison between Bollywood and South film industries

In conversation with the Film Companion, Yash talked about how rivalry between film industries can be transformed into camaraderie.

He said, “Respect Bollywood, forget the North and South. Don’t do that. One KGF will not change the industry. I don’t want to be modest and all because this is to inspire people. Just don’t be jealous or just say we are good.’’

“The youngsters should understand how people are trying to fool you. It is not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood, saying they are nothing. They (Bollywood) have taught us so many things, and we all should respect that,” he added.

Further, the Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari actor said that it's time the new generation should go and compete with the world, saying India has arrived.

What’s next for Yash?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first on the list is Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale. Reportedly, the Googly actor has started shooting for the film, which is anticipated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The story of the action film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the drug mafia operating in Goa.

Interestingly, Toxic: A Fairy Tale marks the first collaboration of Yash and the national award-winning director Geethu Mohandas. Apart from that, Yash will also be seen in KGF 3. After the massive success of the first two installments of the franchise, director Prashanth Neel confirmed the news regarding the third part.

He said, “KGF 3 will happen; KGF 3 is also scripted and was already written; otherwise, we wouldn't put it in Part 2, but in the end, everyone knew that we would be making Part 3. This is what we have to align again.”

