Throwback: When KGF star Yash shared a quirky post with Radhika Pandit during lockdown
Advertisement
The nationwide lockdown was hard on all of us. However, it seems like KGF star Yash had a different insight as to why it was imposed. During the June 2020 quarantine, Sandalwood star shared a quirky picture with wife Radhika Pandit and penned an equally peculiar note.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don't know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm everyday and Sundays complete lockdown!! Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys.”
Check out the post below:
Yash and Radhika Pandit keep sharing posts for each other and fans love to see the two lovebirds. The parents of two also love to share adorable moments of their little munchkins Ayra and Yatharv.
Yesterday, Radhika Pandit posted a picture of Ayra and Yatharv onboard a flight. Keeping themselves busy during the travel, the little ones were seen spending their time reading. Sharing the post, Radhika Pandit wrote, “In-flight Entertainment”.
On the work front, Yash will be appearing in his Rocky Bhai avatar again in the latest installment of K.G.F. series. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel will once again direct Yash in the action drama titled K.G.F Chapter 2. The film’s core cast inculcates some phenomenal actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, and Achyuth Kumar, among others. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, Yash’s next is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 April.
Advertisement
Credits: Yash Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!