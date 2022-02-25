Throwback: When KGF star Yash shared a quirky post with Radhika Pandit during lockdown

The nationwide lockdown was hard on all of us. However, it seems like KGF star Yash had a different insight as to why it was imposed. During the June 2020 quarantine, Sandalwood star shared a quirky picture with wife Radhika Pandit and penned an equally peculiar note.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don't know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm everyday and Sundays complete lockdown!! Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys.”

Check out the post below:

Yash and Radhika Pandit keep sharing posts for each other and fans love to see the two lovebirds. The parents of two also love to share adorable moments of their little munchkins Ayra and Yatharv.

Yesterday, Radhika Pandit posted a picture of Ayra and Yatharv onboard a flight. Keeping themselves busy during the travel, the little ones were seen spending their time reading. Sharing the post, Radhika Pandit wrote, “In-flight Entertainment”.