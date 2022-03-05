Throwback: When little Dulquer Salmaan tried to drive a car while posing for the camera

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought-after celebrities in Mollywood. Whenever he shares any update, fans love it. Back in July 2015, Hey Sinamika star shared an adorable picture from his childhood. He posted a still of himself as a little kid, trying to drive a car.

Little Dulquer is behind the wheels, posing for the cameras. This memorable click was captioned as, “Clearly the driving craze started young ! #throwback #nofilter #petrolhead #amby #carcrazy".

Check out the post below:

The actor is currently occupied promoting his latest romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika directed by Brinda. The project that was released yesterday has received a warm response from the audience. Starring, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as leading ladies, the film is a feel-good entertainer.

Aryan played by Dulquer Salman is leading a good life with his wife, played by Aditi Rao Hyderi, but the overly possessive behaviour of Aryan starts to bother his better half. Affected by all this, she sees a psychologist named Malar, played by Kajal Aggarwal, and asks her to charm her husband, so that she can get rid of him. But Malar ends up falling for him. Now, what will Aryan do?

The film marks the directorial debut of Brinda following her successful stint as a choreographer. Backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika's music has been composed by Govind Vasantha. Also, Dulquer Salmaan sang his first Tamil song Achamillai for this venture. Other numbers from the flick have also been well received.

