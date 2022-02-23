Throwback: When little Mahesh Babu posed with his dad Krishna; 'Will always be indebted to you'
We all share a special bond with our parents and similar is the case for superstar Mahesh Babu. Last September, the actor shared a memorable still with dad Krishna. The little Mahesh Babu is unrecognizable in specs. However, his smile remained the same throughout the years.
Sharing an old picture from his childhood, Mahesh Babu penned the following note on his Instagram account, “Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion, and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey”.
Check out the picture below:
In the meantime, the latest update about Mahesh Babu's next with Trivikram Srinivas is that actor Chiyaan Vikram will not be a part of the project.
Chiyaan Vikram's publicist put all the rumours to rest about him being part of Mahesh Babu starrer. It was clarified that Vikram is not part of any project with Mahesh Babu, and any such reports as just rumours.
For those who do not know, superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas have worked previously for the films Athadu and Khaleja. Their third outing tentatively titled SSMB28 will be bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie will go on floors after the completion of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being directed by Parasuram. Both the projects are constantly in news and are highly awaited by the fans.
Credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram
