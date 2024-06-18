Throwback: When Lokesh Kanagaraj prepared for Vijay starrer Leo's cafe fight scene; Watch stunning BTS video

In 2023, director Lokesh Kanagraj and Thalapathy Vijay once again joined hands for an action thriller movie called Leo which went on to become a blockbuster. For anyone who remembers the film and its action sequences, it would be hard to forget the cafe fight scene featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

In a BTS video of the very same scene’s shooting days inside the cafe, we can see the director preparing for the action sequence. The Master director effortlessly holds up the prop revolver and fires a few shots, formulating the scene.

Check out the throwback BTS video ft Lokesh Kanagaraj from Leo shoot days

The film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role was an adaptation of the 1997 graphic novel A History of Violence, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie tells the story of Parthiban who lives with his family in Himachal Pradesh running a cafe and volunteering as a wildlife animal protector.

On a fateful day, Parthiban and his daughter are staying at his cafe late at night when a couple of intruders walk in, creating a tension-filled environment. In the action-packed moment, Parthiban strikes the intruders in a bloodshed battle which ends with him swiftly shooting all of them. The BTS video of Lokesh Kanagaraj is the preparation of this exact scene, blocking every action that needs to be made.

More about Leo

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and many more in key roles. The movie marked the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) which even had a voice cameo by Kamal Haasan as Vikram in the post-credit scene.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently in the pre-production stage of his much-awaited collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth for the movie, Coolie. The film’s title reveal was done a while ago with the Jailer actor donning his charismatic look and creating havoc.

The movie is expected to hit the big screens in 2025 with actor Sathyaraj set to play a key role. Furthermore, Lokesh will likely next join hands with Karthi for the sequel of their movie Kaithi 2.

