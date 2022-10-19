Throwback: When Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan had a 'fun evening with friends and family'

Dropping the picture on Instagram, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, "Schedule wrap for #Maharshi, a much-needed fun evening with friends & family!" For the unversed, Maharshi became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan are both highly prominent stars of Tollywood and enjoy a massive fan following. Back in December 2018, the two stalwarts were captured in the same frame. The iconic photograph was taken after the wrapping up of the schedule for the 2019 drama Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead. They were seen posing for a selfie with their friend and wives, Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Up next, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. He will once again be seen sharing screen space with the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited drama. Bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, ace music director S Thaman has scored the tunes for SSMB28. The makers have already announced that this yet-to-be-titled venture will release in theatres across the globe on 28th April 2023.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is at the top of his professional game after the massive success of his latest release RRR. Now, he will be seen leading filmmaker S Shankar's next. The movie has been named RC15 for now. Going by the reports, he will be seen in a double role in the film and will play the role of an officer and also a student. The RRR star has been paired opposite Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani in the drama.

