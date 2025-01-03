THROWBACK: When Mahesh Babu claimed working with SS Rajamouli felt like ‘taking up 25 films at once’

Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration on a globe-trotting adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli has been one of the most-buzzed topics in Tinseltown. Amidst all, here’s a throwback to the time when the actor first talked about this ambitious project of his with the filmmaker.

While the makers have mostly kept mum about any new developments on the project, it was back in 2022 when Mahesh Babu first broke his silence on this new collaboration with the RRR filmmaker.

The Guntur Kaaram star tagged it as a dream come true moment in his career and assured that the film is likely to break many barriers once it releases. Mahesh further highlighted how it is a physically demanding project to work with a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli.

The actor likened working on the particular film to be like doing 25 movies all at once.

Speaking with the media, he said, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

Well, agree or not, fans seem not to be able to hold their calm any longer, as they eagerly await the newest updates from the massive collaboration of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

Considering the previous successes of the filmmaker in movies like Baahubali and RRR, there is anticipation about nothing less than a mega-hit, a project with a scale like that of a magnum opus.

Recently, SS Rajamouli attended the trailer launch event for his RRR actor Ram Charan’s forthcoming film Game Changer. During the same, the director was asked by a fan to reveal the possible deadline for his film with MB to go on floors.

Before he could respond, it was RC who playfully stated, “Unless something like COVID happens again, there’s no need for tension. The film will likely release in about a year and a half”; fuelling rumors instantly about SSMB29’s possible release date.

