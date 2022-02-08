Throwback: When Mahesh Babu & Gautam competed in a virtual tennis game during lockdown
The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown brought some unprecedented experiences for all of us. Things were no different for Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who also enjoyed some much-needed family time during the lockdown. In April 2020, the actor posted a video on his Twitter handle.
The clip had Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam playing a virtual tennis game in their living room. In the one-minute-long clip, the father-son duo can be seen completely engrossed in the video game. The post also included the caption, “Making the most of each day !! Game night with #Gautam #familytime #Quarantine #StayHomeStaySafe”.
Check out the post below:
However, it was not all fun and games for the superstar. The actor also helped to create awareness regarding the deadly Coronavirus. He shared numerous photographs of sanitation workers at work and thanked them for their service. He posted, "This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitized. While we are safe in our homes, they come out every day leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way...A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their frontline jobs and they do it for us... My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect, and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you @GHMCOnline #InItTogether #wearewithyou #OneWorld."
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for the project tentatively titled SSMB29.
