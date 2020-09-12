  1. Home
THROWBACK: When Mahesh Babu shook a leg with Tamannaah Bhatia for Sarileru Neekevvaru's song Daang Daang

The old still of Mahesh Babu and the stunning diva Tamannaah Bhatia is from the film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. Both the stars look stylish as they shake a leg to the song Daang Daang.
Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia,Mahesh babu,SouthTHROWBACK: When Mahesh Babu shook a leg with Tamannaah Bhatia for Sarileru Neekevvaru's song Daang Daang
The throwback picture of Telugu star Mahesh Babu alongside the gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia will surely bring back fond memories of the film. The old still of Mahesh Babu and the stunning diva is from the film, called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The duo is shaking a leg to the song Daang Daang. The film had proved to be a massive success and the fans loved every aspect of the film. The box office collections of the Mahesh Babu starrer were very impressive as the film audiences gave it a thundering response. 

The  fans and followers of the Telugu actor loved the chemistry between actors Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Daang Daang. This film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The fans and audience members are now eagerly looking forward to watching Mahesh Babu's next film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film had Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The makers of the highly anticipated drama had previously released the first look poster of the film on May 31. 

Check out the picture:

This day marked the birthday of superstar Krihsna. The makers later on released the film's first motion poster on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to seeing Mahesh Babu on the big screen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

