Throwback: When Mahesh Babu took complete accountability for Brahmotsavam failure; 'It was my decision to...'

Brahmotsavam was a film in Mahesh Babu’s career that was received negatively upon its release. The film, which also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Pranitha Subhash, was both a critical and financial failure. When Brahmotsavam was marred with negative responses upon its release, Mahesh Babu rather magnanimously took complete accountability for the film’s failure.

In an interview with IANS after the release of Brahmotsavam, Mahesh Babu said, "I don't think the director has to be blamed because I take full responsibility for the film's failure. A film might work or not work due to many reasons. It was my decision to pick the director, and I think my judgment was wrong."

Mahesh was of the opinion that he was the one who had picked Srikanth Addala as the director for the project. Therefore, he maintained that his judgment was wrong and that the director should not be blamed. A few years after the release of Brahmotsavam, Srikanth Addala himself addressed the film’s failure and stated that he had missed the golden opportunity handed over to him by Mahesh Babu.

The filmmaker said, "If the script is not good, then the film will fail. Sometimes, we start the film thinking something else, but everything won't fall into place. We have to forget and move on. It has been five years, and there is no need to do a postmortem on the film. I can say that I have missed a golden opportunity given by Mahesh Babu."

About Brahmotsavam

Brahmotsavam was written and directed by Srikanth Addala. The film was also co-produced by its leading man, Mahesh Babu, under his banner G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, along with PVP Cinema’s Prasad V Potluri. The film glorified loving one’s family and presented Mahesh Babu as a respectable son who brings all his near and dear ones together.

After the release of Brahmotsavam, Srikanth Addala next directed a film five years later, which was Narappa, featuring Venkatesh, Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, and Vasishta N Simha. Narappa was the Telugu remake of Vetrimaaran’s Tamil film Asuran, which in turn featured Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, and Teejay Arunasalam.

