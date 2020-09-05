  1. Home
THROWBACK: When Mahesh Babu's intense look in this PHOTO created a frenzy amongst his fans

The old still is from Mahesh Babu's political drama called Bharat Ane Nenu. The film saw the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a challenging role.
12310 reads Mumbai
Mahesh babu,SouthTHROWBACK: When Mahesh Babu's intense look in this PHOTO created a frenzy amongst his fans
The throwback picture of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu features him in an intense look. The actor looks very dapper and handsome, in his formal avatar. The old still is from Mahesh Babu's political drama called Bharat Ane Nenu. The film sees the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a challenging role. The Telugu actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are always delighted to see the latest photos of the actor. 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit called Geetha Govindam. This film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the much awaited drama called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers of the film had unveiled the first look poster on May 31. 

Check out post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Superstar #MaheshBabu #MaheshBabuFans #dhfm @urstrulymahesh #Follow

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@maheshbabu_fans) on

This day marked the birthday of superstar krishna. The lead star of the Parasuram film looked rugged in the poster. The makers of the highly anticipated drama also published the first motion poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. Now, the fans and film audiences are looking forward eagerly to the film. The cast and crew of the film is expected to kick off the shoot in the US, as per latest news reports on the Parasuram directorial.   

(ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: Mahesh Babu's pic from Sarileru Neekevvaru song Mind Block will remind fans of peppy number)

Credits :instagram

