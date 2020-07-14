Throwback: When Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni wore the same quirky print shirt; See Pic

At the promotions of Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya was seen wearing the same shirt as his father Nagarjuna. Seems like they had set their hearts on the same shirt. Check it out below.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known for her on-point fashion game and the stunner never fails to grab our attention. Not only Sam, her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya is also known for his classy style statement. When ChaySam step out together, they never fail to amaze their fans with their stylish fashion choices. Chaitanya once grabbed all the attention over his quirky printed shirt that he wore at one of the promotional events of his film, Venky Mama. His outfit caught the attention for quite a few reasons. One of the reasons was he was seen wearing the same shirt as his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. Probably they share their wardrobe? Nevertheless, they looked dashing in their best possible way.

At the promotions of Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya was seen wearing the same shirt as his father Nagarjuna. Seems like they had set their hearts on the same shirt and bought exactly same but decided to wear on different occasions. The father-son duo is clearly trendsetter. Don't you think? This is not for the first time that Chay and Nagarjuna were seen flaunting their love for fashion. There have been a lot of events in the past when they were spotted twinning and setting major father-son goals.

Check out Naga Chaitanya sporting exact same shirt as Nagarjuna Akkineni:

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen romancing Sai Pallavi on the big screen in their upcoming film, Love Story.

Nagarjuna, on the other hand, will be seen in the much-awaited film, Wild Dog. He is also making his comeback to Hindi cinema with and 's Brahmastra.

