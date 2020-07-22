Throwback: When Naga Chaitanya for the first time addressed his girlfriend Samantha as 'Mrs'; See Photos

In 2017, Naga Chaitanya left everyone surprised as he flaunted his love for racing and not just that, he addressed his ladylove Samantha Akkineni as 'Mrs' for the very first time.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and their love story is one of our favourites. While Samantha Akkineni is super active on social media, Naga Chaitanya is a very private person. He is hardly active on Instagram but something that he often keeps flaunting on social media is about his passion for F1 racing. He has been going to several racing circuits across the world and his Instagram posts are a proof. In fact, ahead of their big fat wedding in 2017, Chay took Samantha to one of the racing tracks in New Delhi. In 2017, Chaitanya left everyone surprised as he flaunted his love for racing and not just that, he addressed his ladylove Samantha as 'Mrs' for the very first time.

Chaitanya took to Instagram and wrote, "Throw back .. Mrs and the girlfriend.' After making a few public appearances with Samantha, this was the first time the actor opened up about his relationship on social media. The same year, Sam and Chay got married in Goa. The couple got married as per Hindu tradition, on October 6, followed by a Christian wedding. It was a big fat wedding attended by who's who from the industry. Their love story is a perfect dreamy fairytale. They met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave" and dated for more than 6 years.

Check out Samantha and Chay's adorable throwback Instagram posts for each other:

On the work front, Sam will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha is also making her digital debut in with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film titled, Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. This is for the first time Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are coming together and fans can't wait to catch their onscreen chemistry.

