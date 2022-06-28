Throwback: When Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Sachin Tendulkar & others gathered for a musical night

We have got you the best and most viral throwback video of when all the biggest celebs of Indian cinema gathered together to enjoy a musical night by singer Anoop Sarkar. The night was just magical with the soothing songs and celebs loved watching the singer perform under the chilled weather and starry sky. Also, the video was shared on Youtube and took the internet by fire.

A few years ago, for a Diwali party, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Prabhu, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Jayaram, and others enjoyed the musical night as Anoop Sankar performed and sang soothing throwback songs. While he sang different tracks from Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil, what caught his attention was the iconic Tu Mile Song of Nagarjuna. The song had gone viral and received a good response from the masses.

The party was held at the family residence of Kalyan Jeweller's owner. It was a rare sight when all these stars from different walks of life were seen in one frame.

FB 1531 -Honoured to be in the presence of legendary talent under one roof .. thank you KALYAN," Bachchan posted on his social media page. "Had a delightful Diwali dinner with the best hosts in town," Tendulkar tweeted.

Nagarjuna also shared his excitement about meeting all the legends in the cultural capital of Kerala. "Had a wonderful time with the legends at the #KalyanJewellers hundred + stores event.

Also Read: Throwback: When Nagarjuna got emotional talking about his father ANR at Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's Manam event

Meanwhile, Akkineni Nagarjuna, the Tollywood star, is making his grand come back in Bollywood with the upcoming larger-than-life film Brahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji shows Nagarjuna in the role of Anish, an artist who holds the power of the Nandi Astra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan along with Alia Bhatt, Rambir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy.

Mammootty will be seen next in Telugu film Agent with Akhil Akkineni.